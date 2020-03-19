Tom Brady reportedly to undergo physical for Buccaneers in New York

Why was there a holdup in Tom Brady’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being finalized? We don’t know for certain, but a physical with the team could explain it.

Contracts that NFL players agree to in free agency typically are pending physicals. Players will often receive a physical from the organization’s doctors before deals are approved. However, with the NFL restricting such visits due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been issues regarding contracts. Teams can agree to have a neutral doctor conduct a physical for players, or they can make arrangements for a player to take a physical at a later date.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported on Thursday that Brady was set to take a physical from a doctor in New York.

No concern over finding a doctor to perform Tom Brady’s physical. He’s able to make that happen today in New York. It would be ideal if it was the Bucs’ team doctors — but these are unprecedented times and everyone is on the same page. Everything is moving along just fine. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 19, 2020

That could be a reason why things hadn’t been finalized yet.

Additionally, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says some teams are putting in contract language that says signing bonuses could be forfeited if a player does not pass a physical.

Most players pass their physicals and this doesn’t become an issue, but it does happen on occasion.