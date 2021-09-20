 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 19, 2021

Tom Brady has unexpected reaction to 5-touchdown game

September 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady

Few things sum up Tom Brady better than his reaction to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Buccaneers beat Atlanta 48-25, turning a three-point game into a blowout with 20 points in the fourth quarter. Brady put up an ideal line, going 24-for-36 with 276 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. Still, that wasn’t good enough for Brady, who spent part of his postgame media availability lamenting missed opportunities and suggesting he could play better.

The reality is Brady is playing great. His partnership with Rob Gronkowski is as sharp as it’s been in years. The Buccaneers appear to be in prime position to repeat as champions.

Brady, however, won’t be satisfied with a 2-0 start and will keep driving himself further. He was telling the truth when he talked about his favorite Super Bowl ring, after all.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus