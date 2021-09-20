Tom Brady has unexpected reaction to 5-touchdown game

Few things sum up Tom Brady better than his reaction to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Buccaneers beat Atlanta 48-25, turning a three-point game into a blowout with 20 points in the fourth quarter. Brady put up an ideal line, going 24-for-36 with 276 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. Still, that wasn’t good enough for Brady, who spent part of his postgame media availability lamenting missed opportunities and suggesting he could play better.

Though Arians said Brady is light years ahead of where he was at this time last year, Brady himself still sees room for improvement: “I know I can play better. I could make some better throws.” pic.twitter.com/QYApBnEgtp — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) September 20, 2021

The reality is Brady is playing great. His partnership with Rob Gronkowski is as sharp as it’s been in years. The Buccaneers appear to be in prime position to repeat as champions.

Brady, however, won’t be satisfied with a 2-0 start and will keep driving himself further. He was telling the truth when he talked about his favorite Super Bowl ring, after all.