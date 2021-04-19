Tom Brady offers update on recovery from knee surgery

Tom Brady underwent knee surgery not long after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, and the star quarterback says his rehab and recovery has been going well. He has not, however, resumed throwing.

Brady told the media at Bruce Arians’ Family Foundation gala on Sunday that he is feeling “pretty good” after undergoing the procedure. He said he hopes to be ready to practice in time for mandatory minicamp — if there is one — in June.

“I don’t know if I could go this week, but we’ll see how things play out,” Brady said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It’s a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I’m sure we will be.”

Brady admitted that recovering from an injury is not fun, but it is something he has been through before.

“I’m cool with it. It’s just part of what you deal with,” he said. “Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago.”

Obviously, the Bucs are going to play it safe with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who will turn 44 in August. Brady doesn’t need as many offseason reps as other players, and we all know he will do everything he possibly can to get in shape before the season.

Even if he can’t participate fully, Brady says he will hold informal workouts with teammates like he did last offseason. He faced some criticism for that last year, but circumstances should be much different this time around.