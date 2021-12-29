Tom Brady warned by NFL over tablet toss

Tom Brady made headlines with a tablet toss during his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 (video here). Now he says he heard from the NFL about it.

Brady was talking with Jim Gray on their “Let’s Go!” podcast for SiriusXM in an episode that was released last week. Brady said he wasn’t fined, but he did receive a warning for throwing the Microsoft Surface.

“I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that. Imagine that,” Brady said. “I won’t throw another Surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

Was it good marketing for the Surface? The most we ever hear about Microsoft Surfaces comes when people do something bad to them on the sidelines. Hopefully Microsoft feels that was worth its $400 million investment. The tablet toss also received attention from Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who had a good joke for Brady about it.

