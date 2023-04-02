 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill claims he tried to join notable AFC team

April 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium.

Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins shook up the NFL, but according to him, a different team had the chance to land him last year.

While signing autographs, Hill informed a Cleveland Browns fan that he had actually tried to go to the Browns, but the franchise had not been willing to pay him.

“They should’ve paid me bro, I tried to go to Cleveland, I tried that but they didn’t want me,” Hill said.

The Browns were not really named as a potential destination when Hill was dealt by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill had previously said it was a different AFC team that was the runner-up for his services.

If the Browns shied away from paying Hill, it was probably because of another contract they handed out that offseason. They did not have room for both, which led Hill to the Dolphins. Things worked out fine for him there, as his 1,710 receiving yards were the best mark of his career to date.

Cleveland BrownsTyreek Hill
