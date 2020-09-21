Tyreek Hill defends himself over helmet situation

Tyreek Hill defended himself over a helmet situation that occurred in the fourth quarter of his Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Hill scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter to cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-15. As he got up in the end zone following his score, Hill pulled off his helmet.

Refs miss an obvious unsportsmanlike penalty on Tyreek Hill for taking his helmet off on the TD catch. KC wouldn’t have been able to tie up the game with a 2pt conversion if called. pic.twitter.com/vUehZ9ccMy — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) September 20, 2020

Hill should have been flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that would have pushed the 2-point conversion try back 15 yards. Instead, nothing was called, and the Chiefs got to attempt a standard 2-pointer that they converted. KC was able to tie the game and then won in overtime.

Hill was asked about the play after the game and said his helmet came off during the play.

“I promise you I did not take my helmet off,” Hill said via ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Nobody can buy Hill’s explanation for that one. He and the Chiefs got away with one that helped them get the win. At least the Chargers found a quarterback in the loss … or not.