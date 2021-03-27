 Skip to main content
Tyson Alualu changes mind and picks Steelers over Jaguars

March 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

A positive COVID-19 test ended up changing some fortunes for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyson Alualu has decided to remain with the Steelers even though he originally agreed to a deal with the Jaguars.

Just over 10 days ago, Alualu agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with Jacksonville. However, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Alualu had a change of heart and will remain with Pittsburgh.

Pelissero reported on Saturday that Alualu could not make the trip to Jacksonville due to a positive COVID test. During the time afterwards, he decided not to leave Pittsburgh.

Alualu, 33, was a first-round pick by the Jags in 2010 and spent his first seven seasons with them. He has been with the Steelers since 2017 and will remain with them.

Alualu had 38 tackles and two sacks for the Steelers last season.

