Tyson Alualu changes mind and picks Steelers over Jaguars

A positive COVID-19 test ended up changing some fortunes for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyson Alualu has decided to remain with the Steelers even though he originally agreed to a deal with the Jaguars.

Just over 10 days ago, Alualu agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with Jacksonville. However, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Alualu had a change of heart and will remain with Pittsburgh.

Pelissero reported on Saturday that Alualu could not make the trip to Jacksonville due to a positive COVID test. During the time afterwards, he decided not to leave Pittsburgh.

Crazy backstory: Tyson Alualu was going to sign with the #Jaguars, but couldn’t make the trip after testing positive for COVID, per sources. He’d built his dream home in Pittsburgh, has kids in school, and with 10 days to think, he decided to stay. https://t.co/oeVQv9W2ie — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2021

Alualu, 33, was a first-round pick by the Jags in 2010 and spent his first seven seasons with them. He has been with the Steelers since 2017 and will remain with them.

Alualu had 38 tackles and two sacks for the Steelers last season.