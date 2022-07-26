 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 26, 2022

USFL star reportedly working out with Saints

July 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dennis Allen in a headset

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serves as head coach as Sean Payton has Covid-19 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Odom has not been with an NFL team since the 2019 season, but the veteran defensive end managed to attract plenty of attention during the inaugural United States Football League season earlier this year.

Odom has a workout scheduled with the New Orleans Saints, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports. Odom’s agent recently said the 27-year-old has workouts lined up with three teams.

Odom racked up 12.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss during the 10-game USFL season. The sacks were 3.5 more than any other player. He also led the league with six forced fumbles and four blocked kicks. All of that was enough to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

An undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State, Odom has played for numerous teams across multiple leagues. He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins. He also played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders last year.

H/T Pro Football Talk

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus