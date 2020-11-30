Vic Fangio threatens to fine Broncos QBs over COVID-19 issues

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio remains very upset with his quarterbacks for the situation they left the team in on Sunday.

All four of Denver’s quarterbacks were unavailable on Sunday. Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19, and the other three were considered high-risk exposures due to being around him without wearing masks.

On Monday, Fangio refused to rule out possible discipline for the quarterbacks for failing to wear masks when they should have been. He added that a fine was more likely than a suspension.

“We’re going to consider all that and, again, try to see what the league, if they have anything planned and if not, we’ll take our measures,” Fangio said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Everything’s on the table, but right now I would say it’s more the fine mode.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering these comments Fangio made Sunday night. The carelessness of the Broncos’ QB room cost them essentially the entire offensive engine on Sunday. He wants to send a message in light of that.