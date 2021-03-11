Video: Odell Beckham shows off his speed in recovery from torn ACL

Odell Beckham is making some visible progress in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 against Cincinnati and then underwent surgery. Beckham is now four months removed from his surgery and on the mend.

In a post on Instagram Wednesday night, Beckham shared photos of himself training. At the end he shared two videos. One shows off his impressive jumping ability. The second video showed off the receiver running on a treadmill.

The Browns acquired Beckham in a trade with the Giants two years ago. OBJ played 16 games in 2019 and caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. That was the only time over the last four years that Beckham has played a full season.

Even though he looked good in the videos, Beckham’s injury history and the Browns’ success last season without him helps explain why the team is open to a trade.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0