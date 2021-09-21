Video: Superdome roof was on fire, burning for a while

A frightening scene unfolded in downtown New Orleans on Tuesday, as the roof of the Caesar’s Superdome caught on fire.

Numerous videos and photos on social media showed black smoke and flames coming from a section of the roof of the Superdome. Fire and emergency crews were shown arriving at the scene in some of the clips. You can see some of the different angles below:

My dad still works in Downtown NO. Apparently the Superdome is now on fire pic.twitter.com/7MijgwaRb7 — Drifted Left (@Johnny_Pawny) September 21, 2021

Fortunately, the fire was quickly extinguished. An executive for the company that manages the Superdome told Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune that the fire began when workers were pressure washing the roof. A damage assessment is underway, but the integrity of the building was not compromised.

When asked if the integrity of the building was threatened by today's fire, Doug Thornton said, "No." He added they are conducting a full damage assessment now. https://t.co/FJ5TKpRRR0 — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 21, 2021

New Orleans is still being rebuilt in the wake of Hurricane Ida last month, so you hate to see another setback. The Saints have not practiced at their facility in weeks and are scheduled to return to the Superdome in Week 4. We’ve already shown you some incredible examples of the damage that was caused by the storm.