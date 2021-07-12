Washington Football Team rules out one potential new nickname

The Washington Football Team is still seeking a permanent new nickname, but it did rule one out on Monday.

In a message to fans on Monday, team president Jason Wright affirmed that the organization would be “moving forward with no ties to Native American imagery.” That means the nickname “Warriors,” favored by some fans, will not be considered.

“One might look at this name as a natural, and even harmless transition considering that it does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation,” Wright said of the “Warriors” moniker. “But as we learned through our research and engagement with various groups, ‘context matters’ and that makes it a ‘slippery slope.’ Feedback from across communities we engaged clearly revealed deep-seated discomfort around Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it too closely aligns with Native American themes. Such an embrace of potentially Native-adjacent iconography and imagery would not represent a clear departure that many communities have so forcefully advocated for us to embrace, and that frankly, we set out to do when we started this process a year ago.”

There remains no timetable for the team to finalize a new permanent nickname, and no real hint which ones are being considered. The current “Washington Football Team” name is expected to remain in place throughout the 2021 season, and it might actually stick beyond it. A final decision does not appear imminent either way.