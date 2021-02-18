Here is why Deshaun Watson may not want trade to Jets

The New York Jets are reportedly at or near the top of Deshaun Watson’s trade wish list, but they may not be a realistic suitor for the star quarterback.

The Jets have nearly $70 million in salary cap space heading into the 2021 season, but they were nowhere near playoff contention last year. Because they have so many needs, absorbing Watson’s contract might make it difficult for them to assemble a quality roster around the quarterback.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Jets and Dolphins remain two of the team on Watson’s wish list. However, Watson is open to other possibilities and is aware that his salary cap number would create limitations for the Jets.

The Dolphins have only $25 million in salary cap space, but they finished 10-6 last year and would likely become a playoff team just by adding Watson. The Jets, on the other hand, finished 2-14.

Watson’s salary cap hit for next season is a reasonable $15.9 million, but it jumps to more than $40 million in 2022. The Jets might be better off keeping Sam Darnold, who is still on a rookie contract, and using their salary cap space to address other needs.

We know of at least one other team that is pursuing Watson, but the Texans have repeatedly said they will not trade him.