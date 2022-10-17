Wild stat shows how bad Ravens have been at closing out games

The Baltimore Ravens blew a late lead in their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, which is something they have made a habit of doing this season. In fact, John Harbaugh’s team has been choking games away in unprecedented fashion.

Robert Griffin III shared an incredible stat on Monday that will make Ravens fans cringe. There have been 40 teams in NFL history to hold a double-digit lead in each of their first six games of the season. The 3-3 Ravens are the first to not have a winning record after those six games.

This stat BLOWS MY MIND. The Ravens are the 40th team in the HISTORY OF THE NFL to hold a double-digit lead in each of their first 6 games. Of those 40 teams, only the 2022 Ravens have a .500 winning percentage or worse after 6 games. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 17, 2022

That should give you an idea of just how bad the Ravens have been at closing out games this season. They went up 20-10 in the fourth quarter on Sunday after Lamar Jackson hit Mark Andrews for a touchdown with just over 12 minutes remaining. They went on to lose 24-20.

Baltimore led 20-3 late in the second quarter of their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The worst meltdown came in Week 2, when they took a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter in their loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson has faced a lot of criticism amid Baltimore’s rocky start to the year. While he has put up some big numbers, he has also made some crucial late-game mistakes. He threw an interception with three minutes left on Sunday to set the Giants up for a game-winning touchdown. Jackson responded to one ESPN analyst who took aim at him over that miscue.