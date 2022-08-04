Zach Wilson explains his social media stance

Zach Wilson is going dark on social media with training camp getting underway. And he has good reasons for doing so.

Wilson is entering his second NFL season. He told reporters on Tuesday that he deleted social media apps from his phone ahead of training camp so that he can focus.

“For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to hear and, right now, it’s here, hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other QBs have to say, and what my teammates are thinking on every single play. Even parents sometimes can be a distraction,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini.

Teams probably love a quarterback with that mentality, rather than a quarterback who needs contractual obligations in order to study. The New York Jets though probably are mostly concerned with seeing better results from Wilson in the QB’s second year.

As a rookie, Wilson passed for 2,334 yards, 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets went 3-10 in his 13 starts.

His comment about parents being a distraction is quite appropriate too given what happened this offseason. Wilson should consider making his social media policy a year-round thing.