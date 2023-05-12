Round of College golf championship canceled due to ‘unplayable’ hole

Whoever chose the Thursday hole locations for the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship must have been in a foul mood.

The third round of the tournament, which is being held at Mission Inn and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., was canceled on Thursday afternoon after the NCAA Division III women’s golf committee decided that one particular hole was unplayable. Nearly 60 percent of the 151-player field had already finished for the day, but those scores will not count.

Multiple videos that surfaced from the event showed players putting from below the hole at No. 6. Several putts ranging from 10-20 feet stopped either just before or just past the hole and then rolled all the way back to where the golfers had putted the ball from. You can see some of those putts below:

Round 3 of the NCAA D3 Women’s Golf Championship was canceled (with nearly 60% of the field finished) because of this hole location, which the NCAA deemed “unplayable.” Story: https://t.co/lJdUMFYQDc pic.twitter.com/rrsZg2ySIS — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) May 12, 2023

A decision was made at around 8 p.m. EST to cancel the third round and revert back to 36-hole scores. The tournament has been shortened to 54 holes.

“Throughout Round 3 on Thursday, and despite efforts to improve conditions, it became apparent that the pin placement on hole No. 6 … was unplayable,” the NCAA Division III women’s golf committee said in a statement provided to GolfChannel.com. “After play was suspended due to lightning late Thursday afternoon, the committee analyzed numerous different options on how to complete the tournament in the time allotted.”

There were attempts made on Thursday afternoon to water the sixth green to counter the severity of the slope, but it had little impact.

Hole No. 6 played more than 1.5 shots over par, which made it the toughest hole on Thursday by far. There were 29 players who made triple bogey or worse.

As Golf Channel notes, the NCAA is responsible for the placement of pins, not the golf course. Someone probably should have known placing the pin there was a terrible idea.