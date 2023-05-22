How much money Michael Block won at PGA Championship revealed

Not only was this week the most memorable of Michael Block’s life, but it also was likely the most lucrative as well.

The club pro from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif. finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship this weekend. It was the seventh major in which he competed and the only time he made the cut. And he didn’t just make the cut; he was in contention for a good period of the event.

So how much money was it all worth? Putting aside any endorsements he might have picked up, Block’s share of the $17.5 million purse for the event was $288,333.33.

That’s nearly $300,000, which is nearly four times his previous high.

Block said Saturday that the most he had ever previously made from a golf tournament was the $75,000 he took home in 2014 for winning the 2014 PGA Professional Championship. Before winning the $75,000, Block said his previous high mark was $4,000.

For someone like Cameron Smith (tied for 9th) or Rory McIlroy (tied for 7th) that sort of money might not be a big deal. But for someone like Block, that is likely life-changing money. He certainly is living it up so far.