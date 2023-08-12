Sam Burns dunks incredible hole-in-one at St. Jude Championship

Sam Burns delighted fans with an absolutely awesome hole-in-one on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Burns was on the par-3 157-yard 11th hole at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. and sent his first shot over the water and right into the hole. The shot made an incredible sound as it hit the pin and cup for a beautiful hole-in-one.

DUNKED THE ACE 😱 What a shot from Sam Burns 👏 pic.twitter.com/2cveJ2uLFB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2023

That was awesome.

The ace dropped Burns to 1-under par for the round. He followed it with birdies on 12 and 14 to help him finish his round at 3-under, making him even through three rounds.

Fans may recall that Burns also had a hole-in-one at the US Open, though he didn’t dunk in that one.

HOLE IN ONE 🙌 Sam Burns hits second ace of the day at the #USOpen (via @usopengolf)pic.twitter.com/8tiMui4sGS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023

Burns has been on a heater recently with the aces. Now he needs to turn that into another PGA Tour win.