Video: Erik van Rooyen has meltdown on 17 after hitting ball into water

Golfer Erik van Rooyen had a meltdown on the 17th hole at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina on Friday.

Van Rooyen entered the hole already upset after going bogey, double bogey, and bogey on holes 14-16. Then he hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th and the ball ended up in the water.

Van Rooyen was so upset he smacked the tee marker and lost a clubhead in the process.

Erik Van Rooyen smoking the tee marker into the water on the 17th is the highlight of the PGA so far pic.twitter.com/AdMdRBARYG — Greg Law (@GregLaw_1) May 21, 2021

Van Rooyen nearly nailed a caddie in his group too.

Van Rooyen shot even par on Thursday but then had a disastrous round on Friday. He shot a 9-over 81 and dropped 80 spots on the leaderboard.

Even with the bad round he was having, there is no excuse for the unprofessional meltdown he had.