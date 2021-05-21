Y.E. Yang disqualified from PGA Championship for scorecard error

Y.E. Yang was not going to win his second PGA Championship this week in South Carolina with the way he played through 36 holes, but a crucial mistake he made on Friday ended the tournament for him earlier than expected.

Yang was disqualified from the PGA Championship after he turned in an incorrect scorecard following his second round. The scorecard Yang signed said he made a 4 on the par-4 10th Hole at The Ocean Course, but he actually made five.

Golf rules state that a player is disqualified if he marks a score for any hole that is lower than the one he actually got. The only exception is failing to account for a penalty stroke that the golfer was unaware of.

Yang shot an 84 on Friday and a 75 in the first round on Thursday, so he was 15 over par at the time he signed the incorrect scorecard. The scorecard Yang signed indicated he shot an 83 in the second round, which was not accurate.

Yang won the 2009 PGA Championship when he went toe-to-toe with Tiger Woods in the final round.

It certainly makes it easier for Yang that he played poorly, as no one wants to be sent home from a major championship strictly because of a scoring error. We’ve seen much more heartbreaking situations involving scorecard errors in the past.