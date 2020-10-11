 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 11, 2020

Michael Thomas inactive due to practice altercation with teammate

October 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was expected to return from an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will miss the game for disciplinary reasons.

The Saints ruled Thomas out for Monday’s game and noted that the absence is not injury related. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pro Bowler is being disciplined after he got into an altercation with a teammate at practice.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Thomas punched Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The Saints are off to a 2-2 start and could use Thomas back. He’s arguably the best possession receiver in football, and a troubling trend with Drew Brees has illustrated how much he needs his favorite receiver.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus