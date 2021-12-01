HS football star was killed while trying to disarm Michigan shooter

Three people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Michigan high school on Wednesday. Among those who lost their lives was 16-year-old football star Tate Myre.

Myre, a junior who played for the Oxford High School football team, was shot while trying to disarm the shooter. Witnesses said they saw Myre try to subdue the shooter during the mayhem, which lasted roughly five minutes.

Tate Myre was 1 of the 3 students killed yesterday at Oxford High School in Michigan and was shot while trying to disarm the shooter. A star running back and linebacker on the football team, this was him 4 days ago on a recruiting trip to Toledo. Just sickening. https://t.co/63OsG1ay5F — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 1, 2021

One person has already launched a petition to have Oxford High School rename their football stadium in Myre’s honor.

Myre was planning to play football in college. He recently took a visit to Toledo, and he had expressed interest in playing for top programs like Michigan State, Texas, Notre Dame, USC, Texas A&M.

“I have been in love with football since I was young and always dreamed of playing college football,” Myre said in his recruitment profile. “If I play college football I will be the hardest worker on the field and no matter the situation in the game I will give all my effort.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a 15-year-old has been taken into custody after the shooting. Three students were killed and seven students and one teacher were wounded. Three of the wounded students were in critical condition as of Tuesday night.