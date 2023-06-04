 Skip to main content
Matthew Tkachuck caught taking cheap shot at Nicholas Hague

June 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Matthew Tkachuk with Nicholas Hague

Matthew Tkachuk was caught taking a cheap shot at Nicholas Hague late in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights were leading Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers 4-2 with 4:24 left in Game 1. Vegas was on a power play and a little scuffle broke out behind Florida’s net after a save by Sergei Bobrovsky. There was some scrapping and pushing and shoving going on behind the net.

TNT’s cameras then captured Tkachuk giving a jab to the face of Hague, who was being held by Eric Staal.

Tkachuk and Jack Eichel then roughed each other up a bit after Eichel got involved.

Tkachuk was given four minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. Sam Bennett and Chandler Stephenson were given two minutes for roughing and a misconduct.

The Golden Knights won the game 5-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

