Matthew Tkachuck caught taking cheap shot at Nicholas Hague

Matthew Tkachuk was caught taking a cheap shot at Nicholas Hague late in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights were leading Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers 4-2 with 4:24 left in Game 1. Vegas was on a power play and a little scuffle broke out behind Florida’s net after a save by Sergei Bobrovsky. There was some scrapping and pushing and shoving going on behind the net.

TNT’s cameras then captured Tkachuk giving a jab to the face of Hague, who was being held by Eric Staal.

Teammate held him while Tkachuk threw a shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/FN9QIwVX5x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2023

Tkachuk and Jack Eichel then roughed each other up a bit after Eichel got involved.

Tkachuk was given four minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. Sam Bennett and Chandler Stephenson were given two minutes for roughing and a misconduct.

The Golden Knights won the game 5-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.