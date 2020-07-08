Video: UFC fighter Mike Perry punches old man in Texas bar

UFC fighter Mike Perry was recorded on video knocking out an older man at a bar in Texas, reportedly on Tuesday night.

The video shows Perry heading out of Table 82 in Lubbock, Texas (according to TMZ Sports) and being told to go. He is defiant, saying he doesn’t have to go, and questioning whether the police would be called. He is heard raising his voice throughout the video and seemed to be upset about someone touching him.

Perry then punches an older man who said he was going to tell the police what happened.

Perry says “back the f— up” and uses the N-word in the video.

The video is below, but beware it contains a punch and bad language.

Mike Perry in a bar fight last night over someone “touching him”. This is pretty disgusting behaviour from a UFC calibre fighter. Acting like a complete child. pic.twitter.com/ZAuxZTtXtW — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 8, 2020

Perry, 28, began his pro MMA career in 2014 and started off by winning his first nine fights, including his first two in the UFC. He is 14-6 overall, including a win over Mickey Gall on June 27.

It’s unclear whether police were called regarding the incident. Prior to his pro MMA career, Perry spent six months in prison in 2011 for violating his probation after a conviction for armed robbery.