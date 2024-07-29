 Skip to main content
Rugby player Ilona Maher absolutely trucked a defender

July 29, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Ilona Maher delivers a stiff arm

U.S. women’s rugby player Ilona Maher has quickly become one of the most popular athletes at the Summer Olympics in Paris, and her NFL-worthy stiff arm is a big reason for that.

Maher and the U.S. women’s rugby sevens were dominant in their first two pool play matches on Sunday, first beating Japan 36-7 and then Brazil 24-5. In the first match, Maher looked like Derrick Henry while trucking a defender en route to a score.

Maher had a similar play in Team USA’s win over Brazil, though the defender at least managed to stay on her feet during that Maher score.

The U.S. women secured a spot in the quarterfinals with their big day on Sunday. If Maher continues to play with that much speed and power, Team USA will be tough to beat.

2024 Summer OlympicsIlona Maher
