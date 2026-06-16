Report reveals how much FOX is making from World Cup ‘hydration breaks’

FOX is bringing in some big bucks under the guise of player safety.

The broadcasting giant, which has the exclusive rights to air the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, has been under fire for how it’s handled the ever-polarizing “hydration breaks.”

Soccer usually features just one official stoppage in the action, which comes during the 15-minute halftime break. But FIFA instituted the three-minute breaks for what was touted as a measure for player welfare, with certain competing nations not used to the warmer climates in some host locations. The mandatory breaks occur midway through each half, at around the 22nd and 67th minutes of every match.

FOX has drawn the ire of World Cup watchers everywhere with its decision to air full-screen advertisements during the three-minute segments. Given the reported money involved, it’s not hard to understand why.

According to figures from the Wall Street Journal, FOX is charging $200,000 for a 30-second spot during the early-round games and $750,000 for ones featuring the USMNT. Using those numbers, Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner projected FOX’s total ad revenue for the tournament to be close to $250 million, even with conservative estimates.

FOX could switch to picture-and-picture ads when the game calls for it, but maintains discretion on such a move. Based on the financial windfall it receives with every ad break, it’s hard to imagine the current protocol ending anytime soon.

FOX paid $485 million — widely considered a low sum — to gain broadcasting rights for the World Cup, and it’s milking that deal for every penny.