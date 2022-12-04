Report: Pele moved to palliative care following cancer treatments

International soccer icon Pele has been moved to palliative care after failing to respond to cancer treatments, according to a report.

Brazilian news outlet Folha reported Saturday morning about the status of the 82-year-old. Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. He has been undergoing cancer treatment since then. But Folha reports that the cancer spread to Pele’s liver and lungs, and that he is no longer responding to the treatments. They say he has been moved to palliative care.

The AP was unable to confirm that report but says Pele has been in the hospital since Tuesday with a respiratory infection. He reportedly is responding well to treatment for the infection.

Pele missed the 2016 Summer Games in Rio due to poor health.

Pele is the only player ever to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and regarded by many as the best soccer player ever.