Jannik Sinner opens up about his issues during French Open loss

Jannik Sinner lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a surprising upset during their second-round match at the French Open in Paris, France, on Thursday. Sinner began the match winning the first two sets, and he led 5-1 in the third set before he fell apart and lost 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

Amid hot conditions — it was 90 degrees Fahrenheit during the match — Sinner felt weak physically. He described himself after the match as having low energy and feeling dizzy.

“I didn’t feel very well on court, but can happen. Starting to feel very dizzy. Very low of energy. Tried to serve it out, but didn’t have a lot of energy,” Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner explains why he felt “dizzy” during his shock second round exit at Roland-Garros 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/FHLyQ9pp7w — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 28, 2026

After leading 5-1 in the third set, Sinner lost 18 points in a row to allow Cerundolo to make it a closer match. Sinner then received some medical attention before the match resumed, at which point he lost the next three games to drop the third set.

Sinner, who entered the match on a 30-match winning streak, said he tried to conserve some energy in the fourth set. The strategy wasn’t enough, as he also lost the fifth set.

Sinner’s defeat, coupled with Carlos Alcaraz missing the tournament due to a wrist injury, means that men’s tennis will see a new major winner for the first time since late 2023. Novak Djokovic won the US Open in 2023. After that, every major was won by either Sinner or Alcaraz.

Djokovic won his second-round match at the French Open in four sets and now has a better chance to win his 25th career major with Sinner eliminated.