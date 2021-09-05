Video: Shelby Rogers had great reaction, quote after huge upset win

Shelby Rogers on Saturday pulled off the biggest upset win of her career. She celebrated the achievement perfectly.

Rogers, who was unseeded, knocked off No. 1 Ash Barty in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 to advance to the fourth round. Keep in mind that Rogers was down 2-5 in the third set and rallied to send it to a tiebreaker, where she won.

Impressively, Rogers broke Barty twice when Barty was serving for the match. Rogers couldn’t believe she came back to win.

An unbelievable performance from Shelby Rogers She defeats No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to advance to Round 4 at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rTjqVhyXO6 — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2021

She. Freaking. Did. It. Mt. Pleasant’s Shelby Rogers just beat the #1 player in the world, Ash Barty, on stadium court at the US Open. That’s a long way from the tennis center on Mathis Ferry Road she called her home. pic.twitter.com/gSJ1VZAtuk — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) September 5, 2021

Rogers, 28, is the No. 43-ranked player in the world. Prior to Saturday, she was 0-5 in her career against Barty, and had been eliminated by her four times this year alone.

Rogers said that she drew inspiration from the famous Vitas Gerulaitis quote from when he finally beat Jimmy Connors.

Shelby Rogers after beating Ash Barty for the first time: “I was watching a video this morning of Vitas Gerulaitis saying ‘nobody beats me 17 times in a row’. I was only at 6.” The biggest stunner yet this tournament. #USOpen — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 5, 2021

Well, let it be known: nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row!