Video: Shelby Rogers had great reaction, quote after huge upset win

September 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Shelby Rogers

Shelby Rogers on Saturday pulled off the biggest upset win of her career. She celebrated the achievement perfectly.

Rogers, who was unseeded, knocked off No. 1 Ash Barty in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 to advance to the fourth round. Keep in mind that Rogers was down 2-5 in the third set and rallied to send it to a tiebreaker, where she won.

Impressively, Rogers broke Barty twice when Barty was serving for the match. Rogers couldn’t believe she came back to win.

Rogers, 28, is the No. 43-ranked player in the world. Prior to Saturday, she was 0-5 in her career against Barty, and had been eliminated by her four times this year alone.

Rogers said that she drew inspiration from the famous Vitas Gerulaitis quote from when he finally beat Jimmy Connors.

Well, let it be known: nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row!

