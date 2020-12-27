Wrestler Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee dies at 41

Wrestler Jon Huber, known as “Mr. Brodie Lee” and “Luke Harper” in the ring, died on Saturday at the age of 41 from a non-COVID related lung issue, his wife announced.

Huber wrestled in WWE under the “Luke Harper” name and later “Harper,” from 2012-2019. He was most recently with AEW as Mr. Brodie Lee.

His wife Amanda shared the following heartbreaking statement on Instagram.

“My best friend died today.

“I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love,” she wrote.

AEW memorialized Huber with a statement calling him “exceptionally respected and beloved in every way.”

Huber is survived by Amanda and their two children.

Photo: Miguel Discart/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0