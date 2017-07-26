Adrian Beltre ejected for moving on-deck circle

Stop me if you’ve ever seen this before: An MLB player was ejected from a game for physically moving the on-deck circle.

Adrian Beltre, who is making a run at 3,000 career hits, was tossed from Wednesday’s Rangers-Marlins game after literally moving the circle closer towards the plate where he wanted to stand while warming up for an at-bat.

I had never seen someone ejected for dragging an on-deck circle so thank you Adrian Beltre pic.twitter.com/8Trb8dbjN7 — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) July 27, 2017

Marlins pitcher Drew Steckenrider asked Beltre to get closer to the circle, which is how things were initiated. But umpire Gerry Davis was not feeling Beltre’s sense of humor in the situation.

Adrian Beltre was ejected for dragging the on-deck circle after ump asked him to get in it. You can see how far he moved it. pic.twitter.com/EdthGPrLNC — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 27, 2017

Not only was Beltre tossed from the game, but his manager, Jeff Banister, also got the heave-ho.

Given that Texas was losing 18-6 at the time, you figure the umpires would have let it go, but they had other thoughts.