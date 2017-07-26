Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Adrian Beltre ejected for moving on-deck circle

July 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Adrian Beltre

Stop me if you’ve ever seen this before: An MLB player was ejected from a game for physically moving the on-deck circle.

Adrian Beltre, who is making a run at 3,000 career hits, was tossed from Wednesday’s Rangers-Marlins game after literally moving the circle closer towards the plate where he wanted to stand while warming up for an at-bat.

Marlins pitcher Drew Steckenrider asked Beltre to get closer to the circle, which is how things were initiated. But umpire Gerry Davis was not feeling Beltre’s sense of humor in the situation.

Not only was Beltre tossed from the game, but his manager, Jeff Banister, also got the heave-ho.

Given that Texas was losing 18-6 at the time, you figure the umpires would have let it go, but they had other thoughts.


