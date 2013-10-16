Ohio State considering notable ex-NFL head coach for DC job
Ohio State is searching for a new defensive coordinator after Jim Knowles left for the same position at Penn State, and one former NFL head coach is in consideration for the job. Matt Patricia visited …
Big news emerges about Clayton Kershaw’s future
Mr. Dodger appears to be back for another year in blue. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported on Tuesday that Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw has agreed to terms on a new contract with the team. …
NBA All-Star takes himself off free agent market with new extension
One of the top expected options in 2025 NBA free agency will no longer be on the market. Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Tuesday that new Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has agreed to a …
Jets reportedly gave Aaron Rodgers an ultimatum
The New York Jets reportedly gave Aaron Rodgers an ultimatum before the two sides recently decided to part ways. Rodgers will not be back with the Jets next season, according to multiple reports. Jay …
Jason Kidd pulled surprising move after Mavericks’ loss
Jason Kidd pulled a surprising move after his Dallas Mavericks lost to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. The Mavericks fell to the Kings 129-128 in overtime to fall to 28-26 on the season. Dallas …
Dwight Howard has savage 4-word response to criticism from Brian Windhorst
Brian Windhorst has made it clear that he does not believe an NBA comeback is in the cards for Dwight Howard, and it would appear the eight-time All-Star did not appreciate the criticism. Windhorst …
Report: ESPN, NFL Network resume talks about major deal
The NFL and ESPN entered into negotiations last year about a potential deal involving NFL Network, and those talks have reportedly resumed after a lengthy hiatus. Andrew Marchand reported over a year …
Angels sign 4-time All-Star pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels have a new closer. Kenley Jansen agreed to a contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The deal is worth $10 million for one season, according to …
Brian Windhorst goes viral for reaction to Stephen A. Smith’s suggestion for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers still have a huge hole in their frontcourt after their trade for Mark Williams fell through, but Brian Windhorst does not agree with Stephen A. Smith’s suggestion for how to …
Report: Kellen Moore could hire ex-NFL head coach as Saints DC
A notable former NFL head coach is reportedly a candidate to become the new defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints finalized a deal on Tuesday to hire Kellen Moore as their new …
DeAndre Hopkins appears to answer big question about his future
DeAndre Hopkins is now several years removed from being viewed as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but that does not mean the former All-Pro is ready to call it a career. Hopkins just …
Eagles DB had savage message for Travis Kelce about his girlfriend
Travis Kelce has had to listen to plenty of Taylor Swift jokes since the Kansas City Chiefs failed to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, and one savage message came from Philadelphia Eagles …
CeeDee Lamb has strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has once again found himself at the center of trade rumors heading into the offseason, and one of his teammates is fed up with the speculation. Ian Rapoport of NFL …
Mavericks fan ejected after his 2-word message on jumbotron
A fan got the boot on Monday after he publicly called for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison’s firing during the Mavs’ game against the Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks took a …
Jalen Hurts had a blast at Disney World after Super Bowl win
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had to take a quick detour before his team’s championship parade to celebrate winning Super Bowl 59. Instead of returning to Philly or paying a visit …
Update emerges on Lakers-Hornets trade controversy
The Charlotte Hornets are not sitting idly after the Los Angeles Lakers nixed the deadline deal between the two teams. The Lakers and Hornets initially agreed to a trade to send center Mark Williams …
Mavericks dealt another brutal injury blow
The Dallas Mavericks just cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries. Center Daniel Gafford suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Mavericks’ Monday game against the Sacramento …
Dallas Mavericks in controversy over reported death threats
A couple of Dallas Mavericks reporters are at odds over the validity of reported death threats received by Mavs general manager Nico Harrison. Harrison has been at the center of a media firestorm …
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend was so happy Chiefs lost
Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend Kayla Nicole Brown got her Super Bowl 59 wish granted by the football gods. Brown, who dated Kelce on-and-off for six years, made it clear weeks prior that she …
Sha’Carri Richardson goes public with her fellow Olympian boyfriend
Sha’Carri Richardson starred in a Super Bowl commercial over the weekend, and now she is officially going public with her romance. The sprinting star Richardson took to Instagram on Sunday to …
Read More Stories