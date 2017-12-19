Alex Rodriguez gets roasted on Twitter for corded phone

Alex Rodriguez is 42 years old now, and he is definitely showing his age.

The retired New York Yankees slugger took to Twitter on Monday to post a picture of himself using a corded phone.

Predictably, social media wasn’t going to let a golden opportunity like that slide, and A-Rod soon heard the jokes. Here are some of the best ones:

"Hello. Can you hear me?" https://t.co/joiUalQmFG — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 19, 2017

Seriously You could jump rope with that cord — SallyAnn Frazier (@SassyAnn101) December 19, 2017

Awesome! I thought I had the last landline in America! https://t.co/6qPgczNpjm — Dave Bismo (@DaveBismo) December 19, 2017

Don’t try to act like you’re on the phone. We all know nobody on the other end of that line. — Frank Delfino (@yanksftw) December 19, 2017

Here is an upgrade suggestion pic.twitter.com/3MLEUamTjM — Michael Dreyfus (@dreyfus_michael) December 19, 2017

Where can we ship Arod Corp a wireless headset? — UConnNOS (@UconnNOS) December 19, 2017

I dove deep into A-Rod's office, and turned him into a New Yorker cartoon. https://t.co/GXE8kPv6LI pic.twitter.com/d2jvphnGOd — James Dator [waiting for recognition] (@James_Dator) December 19, 2017

This actually isn’t the first time A-Rod has turned himself into a meme on Twitter. But maybe this one will land him a sponsorship deal with Pacific Bell.