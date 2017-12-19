pixel 1
Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Alex Rodriguez gets roasted on Twitter for corded phone

December 19, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez is 42 years old now, and he is definitely showing his age.

The retired New York Yankees slugger took to Twitter on Monday to post a picture of himself using a corded phone.

Predictably, social media wasn’t going to let a golden opportunity like that slide, and A-Rod soon heard the jokes. Here are some of the best ones:

This actually isn’t the first time A-Rod has turned himself into a meme on Twitter. But maybe this one will land him a sponsorship deal with Pacific Bell.

