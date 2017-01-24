Angels unsure if Albert Pujols will be ready for Opening Day

The Angels are unsure if Albert Pujols will be ready for Opening Day, GM Billy Eppler said on Tuesday.

According to tweets from the LA Times’ Bill Shaikin, Eppler says Pujols is on schedule in his rehab, but that does not ensure he will be ready for Opening Day.

#Angels GM Billy Eppler said Albert Pujols is on schedule with rehab but "remains to be seen" if ready for Opening Day. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 24, 2017

Pujols has been bothered by his foot in recent years and underwent surgery in December on his right foot. The scheduled recovery time was estimated at around four months.

Pujols, 37, batted .268 with 31 home runs last season. He still has five years left on his massive 10-year, $240 million deal he signed with the Angels prior to the 2012 season.