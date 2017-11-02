Astros give World Series trophy comfortable spot on plane ride home

The Houston Astros have the best plane ride home from Los Angeles after winning the World Series. And they’re traveling with an extra companion.

After beating the Dodgers in seven games, the Astros were awarded the Commissioner’s Trophy, which they brought on the plane home. They gave the trophy its own row, complete with a pillow for cushioning and blanket for comfort:

Wooston we are back! And we are Champs! pic.twitter.com/KXeltdUV3c — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) November 3, 2017

When you work so hard to win a prized possession like that, you take care of it like it’s your baby. Well, that is unless you’re the Chicago Cubs and taking it to a concert.

This was Houston’s first World Series championship in franchise history. They earned it by winning 101 games in the regular season, then beating the Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers in the postseason.