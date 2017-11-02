pixel 1
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Carlos Correa got help from clubhouse attendant on proposal

November 2, 2017
by Dan Benton

Carlos Correa

Wednesday is a day that Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will remember forever.

Not only did Correa and his Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win Game 7 of the World Series, but during the celebration, he also asked his girlfriend to marry him. And she said yes.

Many were surprised to see Correa pull out a manmouth ring from his back pocket, wondering aloud if he had it on him the entire game. But as it turns out, Correa’s proposal was pre-planned and came with a little help from a clubhouse attendant.

“One of the clubbies, I talked to him in the ninth inning and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to jinx anything, but if we get the three outs, please bring me the ring because I am going to get engaged in the ballpark,'” Correa told ESPN. “It doesn’t get any better.”

One night, two rings. It certainly does not get any better.

