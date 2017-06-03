Former Mariner Carlos Peguero hits record home run in Japan (Video)

Japan ends up being a home for many power hitters who couldn’t quite crack it, and a number end up finding success there. Former Seattle Mariner Carlos Peguero appears to be one of them.

Peguero, now playing for the NPB’s Rakuten Eagles, launched a mammoth shot on Thursday, with some asserting that it was the longest home run ever caught on video.

Peguero’s blast cleared the outer fence of the stadium — some 495 feet from home plate — and then traveled an extra 89 feet to ultimately land 584 feet from the plate.

Carlos Peguero's last HR traveled 584 feet into a lot outside the Eagles' Stadium​. Longest videoed HR in history! https://t.co/7OaDC3kxol — Jay Alou (@JAloujr) June 2, 2017

We’ve seen 490 foot homers in the United States, but in big league stadiums unlike this one, baseballs don’t really get the chance to bounce and travel. This is simply a monster shot.

H/T Chuck & Puck