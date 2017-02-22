Colby Rasmus now clean-shaven despite viral beard photos

Colby Rasmus is actually sporting a clean-shaven look now despite photos of him in a funny-looking beard going viral on Wednesday.

For Tampa Bay Rays picture day, Rasmus was seen with this beard:

The photos were noticed and blogged about Wednesday, producing several memes:

Colby Rasmus rocked quite the beard for #Rays photo day. The internet isn't letting him live it down: https://t.co/TXCfLKet3g pic.twitter.com/yKho1OuZ7A — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2017

Colby Rasmus out here looking like Mose Schrute pic.twitter.com/Xo1sE1ATJM — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) February 22, 2017

Little known fact… Colby Rasmus played one of the Dwarfs in The Hobbit trilogy. pic.twitter.com/HyRUGWCHyF — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) February 22, 2017

It was no doubt funny stuff, but unfortunately the bearded look Rasmus had for picture day no longer exists. The Rays shared this photo of Rasmus on Wednesday:

For all interested parties: pic.twitter.com/K0mGz9hOEQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 22, 2017

The pictures from picture day were taken on Saturday. But it’s not like Rasmus hasn’t gotten his Abraham Lincoln on before: