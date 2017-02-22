Ad Unit
Colby Rasmus now clean-shaven despite viral beard photos

by Larry Brown

Colby Rasmus

Colby Rasmus is actually sporting a clean-shaven look now despite photos of him in a funny-looking beard going viral on Wednesday.

For Tampa Bay Rays picture day, Rasmus was seen with this beard:

The photos were noticed and blogged about Wednesday, producing several memes:

It was no doubt funny stuff, but unfortunately the bearded look Rasmus had for picture day no longer exists. The Rays shared this photo of Rasmus on Wednesday:

The pictures from picture day were taken on Saturday. But it’s not like Rasmus hasn’t gotten his Abraham Lincoln on before:


