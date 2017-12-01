Report: Cubs still interested in Jake Arrieta

It may not be particularly likely, but the Chicago Cubs are reportedly still interested in bringing back pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Thursday that the Cubs discussed Arrieta at the recent GM meetings, and there is still interest in bringing him back.

There is, however, some distance between the two sides. Arrieta wants a six- or seven-year deal, and the Cubs are not willing to go that far. The two sides have not spoken since the GM meetings.

It’s no secret that the Cubs wanted to keep Arrieta, but the 31-year-old also knows that this is likely his last chance at a major long-term contract and is keen to take advantage of it. Theo Epstein is notoriously hesitant to give out long-term deals to older pitchers, so any chance of a reunion seems unlikely.