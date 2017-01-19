Curt Schilling defends himself after probably arguing with fake Sidney Ponson

Curt Schilling got into his latest Twitter beef on Wednesday night, and this time he went back and forth with what many insist is a very fake account run by someone pretending to be former MLB pitcher Sidney Ponson. Just don’t tell Curt that.

It all started when the Ponson account — which says in its bio “Not really sid” — tweeted at Schilling congratulating him on making the Hall of Fame. Schilling, of course, did not make the Hall. Not only that, but he actually dropped seven percent in the voting this time around.

Let’s begin, shall we?

@SidneyPonson Are you the real Sidney Ponson? Did you actually play MLB? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 18, 2017

The “Ponson” account had 125 followers at the time this post was written. It had less than half of that before Schilling had his little meltdown. When someone pointed out that the Ponson account had only 43 followers, Schilling somehow very quickly determined that the account was authentic, despite its lack of a little blue check mark.

@DBYankees1 @SidneyPonson It's not, his tweets are about as stupid as the stuff he said in real life. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 19, 2017

Schilling repeatedly insisted that he knows for a “fact” the account is actually run by Ponson, despite tweets that say stuff like “just ate 64 wings and it isn’t even game time f— with me” and “what’s up chickenf—ers.”

@briansdsea @clemb9104 @SidneyPonson I'm not speculating or guessing, I know for a fact it IS him. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 19, 2017

@AllUsSinners That's cool, but 3 of those are fake. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 19, 2017

Nope, nice try but it's his account. I know for a fact, but also? Who on earth would create a fake account of a man who beats women? DUI's? https://t.co/ltOtcf2g2T — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 19, 2017

As blogs picked up on the story and mocked Schilling, the three-time World Series champion refused to back down. Of course, it would be helpful if he explained how he was able to verify that Ponson is actually the one tweeting idiotic things to his dozens of followers.

Schilling loves attention. That’s the reason he makes comments like the ones he recently made about his Hall of Fame candidacy. While we’d love to believe he went at it on Twitter with fellow blowhard and career 5.03 ERA-toting Sidney Ponson, something just doesn’t add up. Nice try, Curt.

H/T Deadspin