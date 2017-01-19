Ad Unit
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Curt Schilling defends himself after probably arguing with fake Sidney Ponson

January 19, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Curt Schilling ESPN

Curt Schilling got into his latest Twitter beef on Wednesday night, and this time he went back and forth with what many insist is a very fake account run by someone pretending to be former MLB pitcher Sidney Ponson. Just don’t tell Curt that.

It all started when the Ponson account — which says in its bio “Not really sid” — tweeted at Schilling congratulating him on making the Hall of Fame. Schilling, of course, did not make the Hall. Not only that, but he actually dropped seven percent in the voting this time around.

Let’s begin, shall we?

The “Ponson” account had 125 followers at the time this post was written. It had less than half of that before Schilling had his little meltdown. When someone pointed out that the Ponson account had only 43 followers, Schilling somehow very quickly determined that the account was authentic, despite its lack of a little blue check mark.

Schilling repeatedly insisted that he knows for a “fact” the account is actually run by Ponson, despite tweets that say stuff like “just ate 64 wings and it isn’t even game time f— with me” and “what’s up chickenf—ers.”

As blogs picked up on the story and mocked Schilling, the three-time World Series champion refused to back down. Of course, it would be helpful if he explained how he was able to verify that Ponson is actually the one tweeting idiotic things to his dozens of followers.

Schilling loves attention. That’s the reason he makes comments like the ones he recently made about his Hall of Fame candidacy. While we’d love to believe he went at it on Twitter with fellow blowhard and career 5.03 ERA-toting Sidney Ponson, something just doesn’t add up. Nice try, Curt.

H/T Deadspin


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus