David Paulino suspended 80 games after testing positive for PEDs

With a number of key starters already on the disabled list, the Houston Astros now find themselves down another.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports on Saturday that Astros right-hander David Paulino has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing drug.

The 23-year-old Paulino made six starts for the Astros this season, going 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched. He had been settling into an middle-of-the-rotation role for them with Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, and Collin McHugh all on the shelf.

The Astros are reported to be in the market for starting pitching help with about a month to go before the trade deadline, and this latest development may only intensify that pursuit.

