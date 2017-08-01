David Price seemingly annoyed after being splashed during celebration

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians in fantastic fashion on Tuesday night, winning 12-10 on a walk-off three-run home run by Christian Vazquez.

The team went nuts celebrating the home run and seemed ecstatic over the walk-off. Well, that is everyone except David Price, who appeared to get annoyed after being splashed with water during the celebration:

David Price can't even celebrate a Sox walkoff without whining about getting wet pic.twitter.com/gleV77BaM3 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 2, 2017

Maybe it was the element of surprise that caught Price off-guard.

Boston has now taken the first two games of their series with the AL Central leaders. And Craig Kimbrel ended up with the win after blowing the save.