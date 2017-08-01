Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 1, 2017

David Price seemingly annoyed after being splashed during celebration

August 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

David Price water

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians in fantastic fashion on Tuesday night, winning 12-10 on a walk-off three-run home run by Christian Vazquez.

The team went nuts celebrating the home run and seemed ecstatic over the walk-off. Well, that is everyone except David Price, who appeared to get annoyed after being splashed with water during the celebration:

Maybe it was the element of surprise that caught Price off-guard.

Boston has now taken the first two games of their series with the AL Central leaders. And Craig Kimbrel ended up with the win after blowing the save.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus