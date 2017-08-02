Dennis Eckersley rejected meeting with David Price, won’t change style

Dennis Eckersley and David Price are locked in a stalemate, and it doesn’t sound like either has any intention of extending an olive branch.

Eckersley, a Hall of Famer who pitched for the Boston Red Sox for eight seasons, was at Fenway Park Tuesday night for a scheduled appearance in the team’s Legends Suite. He spoke with Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe and revealed that he is not planning to talk things out with Price.

“I’m cool with everything,” Eckersley said. “I’ve moved on. I’m just going to keep doing what I do, which is call it like I see it. It’s all about the Red Sox and the ultimate goal of winning it all.”

Price said over the weekend that he would talk one-on-one with Eckersley, but the left-hander noted that he never sees Eckersley in the clubhouse and stopped short of saying he will apologize. According to Shaughnessy, Red Sox officials have reached out to Eckersley to try to set up a meeting between him and Price, but Eck isn’t interested.

Red Sox officials reached out to Eckersley while the former ace was in Cooperstown for Hall of Fame weekend. When Price’s double-down remarks were relayed to Eckersley, making it clear that Price had no intention of apologizing, Eckersley decided he didn’t need to hear the same message from Price one more time. The former Cy Young/MVP decided a meeting was not necessary. Price was informed of Eckersley’s decision by a Red Sox official Tuesday. Eckersley says he wants to put the matter behind him and get back to the business of calling Sox games.

That same message, of course, is that Price feels Eckersley is too critical of the Red Sox while broadcasting games on NESN. Price reportedly confronted Eckersley on a team charter flight and cursed at him, drawing applause from some teammates.

Eckersley is one of the most beloved players in Red Sox history, which was evident when he received a thunderous ovation from fans on Tuesday. As far as the court of public opinion is concerned, Price is the one who should apologize.