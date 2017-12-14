pixel 1
Diamondbacks reportedly may be willing to eat some of Zack Greinke’s salary

December 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Maybe there is something to the Zack Greinke trade rumors.

Though reports of a potential deal to the Texas Rangers may be dead, one interesting thing to note is that Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman says the Diamondbacks may be willing to eat some of the money owed to Greinke.

That report is in contrast to Heyman’s Fan Rag colleague Robert Murray, who said that the Diamondbacks weren’t looking to trade Greinke.

According to Heyman, four teams are interested in Greinke despite the money he is owed.

It’s surprising that the Diamondbacks would be willing to trade Greinke when they just reached the NLDS and seem to be in position to continue competing.

