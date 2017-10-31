Fan with glove misses home run ball that hits woman in midsection

A fan with a glove missed catching a home run in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and the ball ended up hitting a woman in the midsection.

Joc Pederson hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to make it 3-1 in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The ball went out to left field where a fan holding a glove was waiting. Unfortunately, the fan somehow missed the catch:

absolutely pathetic. poor woman got nailed by this ball pic.twitter.com/KCbMbxnWf8 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 1, 2017

You had one job, man. pic.twitter.com/c4Vqr9In6C — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) November 1, 2017

If you’re going to bring a glove to the game like that, then you have to deliver when you get your chance. That fan failed and has nothing on the guy who caught Justin Turner’s walk-off shot.