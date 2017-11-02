Kate Upton, Justin Verlander reportedly getting married in Italy

After defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, who promptly said yes.

As it turns out, he’s not the only Astro headed down the path of marriage.

Shortly after the World Series concluded on Wednesday night, it was revealed that pitcher Justin Verlander and long-time supermodel girlfriend Kate Upton would be wed in Italy.

Word seems to be that Verlander-Upton wedding is this weekend in Italy. He'll have to miss the parade presumably. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2017

The good news for Verlander and Astros fans is that while he and Upton will be married in Italy, they won’t miss the team’s victory parade.

Verlander and Upton will travel to Italy in mid-November to tie the knot once and for all, leaving them enough time to enjoy the World Series victory before enjoying their own private moment in the sun, US Weekly reports.

Upton recently spoke about their wedding plans, joking that Verlander has terrible allergies that he’ll have to control due to her desire for a sea of flowers.

“I don’t know what [kind or florals] I’ll have for the wedding day yet. I just know I want a lot of flowers,” Upton said in an interview published in May. “And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle.”

“Justin has terrible allergies! He’ll have to take an allergy pill.”

All in all, it’s been quite a roller-coaster for the Astros and several of their players. November will certainly be a month they all remember forever.