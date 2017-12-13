Report: Marlins telling teams they will trade Christian Yelich

It’s safe to say that the Miami Marlins’ firesale is well and truly underway.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Marlins have informed other teams that they are ready to trade outfielder Christian Yelich, though the price tag will be high.

Sources: Now that Marcell Ozuna has been dealt to St. Louis, Christian Yelich is in play. Marlins are telling teams they’ll trade him, though price will be even higher than Ozuna, with Yelich under control for up to five years at $58.25 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2017

Yelich is only 26, is affordably under team control through 2022, and is a career .290 hitter. If the Marlins play their cards right, he should command a major return.

Giancarlo Stanton has already been shipped to the Yankees while Marcell Ozuna is the latest to go, as he’s on his way to the St. Louis Cardinals. Yelich looks like the next one to go, and judging by his response to the Stanton trade, he might not be all that upset about it.