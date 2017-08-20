Matt Bush, Joey Gallo in concussion protocol following collision

Matt Bush and Joey Gallo are in concussion protocol after colliding with each other during Sunday’s game against the White Sox.

Bush was pitching to Chicago’s Nicky Delmonico during the 8th inning of Texas’ 3-2 loss to and got the first baseman to pop up to shallow third. The Rangers were playing a shift for Delmonico, meaning Gallo was near shortstop to start the play. Knowing his defense was in a shift, Bush raced over to catch the popup and collided with Gallo.

Here's the collision that knocked Joey Gallo and Matt Bush out of today's game vs. the White Sox. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/oQxzyhRmHO — FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) August 20, 2017

Gallo was bloodied and Bush bruised from the collision. The two are in concussion protocol and will not travel with the team to Anaheim for the upcoming four-game series.

Gallo is batting .205 this season but has 35 homers. Bush has a 3.04 ERA in 47.1 innings.