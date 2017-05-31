Mets issue statement in response to mascot flipping off fan

The New York Mets released a statement on Twitter not long after video of their mascot flipping off a fan during Wednesday’s game began circulating online.

A Mets fan shared video of Mr. Met flipping him off during Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The fan told LBS that all he did was ask for a high-five and that was the response.

In their statement, the Mets said they did not condone the mascot’s actions and that the matter will be handled internally.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

A firing may be in line for that employee. But considering the mascot wears a cover over his head, would anyone really know whether the person was fired anyhow?