Ad Unit
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Mets issue statement in response to mascot flipping off fan

May 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mr Met middle finger

The New York Mets released a statement on Twitter not long after video of their mascot flipping off a fan during Wednesday’s game began circulating online.

A Mets fan shared video of Mr. Met flipping him off during Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The fan told LBS that all he did was ask for a high-five and that was the response.

In their statement, the Mets said they did not condone the mascot’s actions and that the matter will be handled internally.

A firing may be in line for that employee. But considering the mascot wears a cover over his head, would anyone really know whether the person was fired anyhow?


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus