Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Michael Kopech clocked at 110 mph on throw

January 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Michael Kopech

Aroldis Chapman may have to watch his back, because there is another flamethrower coming for him.

Michael Kopech, a top pitching prospect who was dealt from Boston to the White Sox in the Chris Sale deal, was clocked at 110 mph by a pocket radar on a throw at the APEC training facility:

There are a few things to note about that video before getting too crazy about it. One, the reading was taken using a pocket radar rather than a gun, which produces different results. Two, Kopech also got to take a running start and crow hop, which helps generate momentum on his throw. Still, just to produce a 110 mph reading on any device is impressive.

In three minor league seasons, Kopech has gone 8-7 with a 2.60 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 135 innings. He also hit 105 mph on multiple guns during a July pitching appearance. The 2014 first-round pick will give White Sox fans a lot to look forward to.

