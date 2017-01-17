Michael Kopech clocked at 110 mph on throw

Aroldis Chapman may have to watch his back, because there is another flamethrower coming for him.

Michael Kopech, a top pitching prospect who was dealt from Boston to the White Sox in the Chris Sale deal, was clocked at 110 mph by a pocket radar on a throw at the APEC training facility:

There are a few things to note about that video before getting too crazy about it. One, the reading was taken using a pocket radar rather than a gun, which produces different results. Two, Kopech also got to take a running start and crow hop, which helps generate momentum on his throw. Still, just to produce a 110 mph reading on any device is impressive.

In three minor league seasons, Kopech has gone 8-7 with a 2.60 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 135 innings. He also hit 105 mph on multiple guns during a July pitching appearance. The 2014 first-round pick will give White Sox fans a lot to look forward to.

H/T Cut4